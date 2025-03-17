Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

Glanbia Stock Down 30.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.2109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.86.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

