Glenview Trust co Sells 1,621 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

