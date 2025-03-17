GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 623 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cintas by 211.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $192.84 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.89 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

