Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,077 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.4 %

C stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

