Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Goldmoney Stock Up 2.7 %

XAUMF stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Goldmoney has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

