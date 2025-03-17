Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Goldmoney Stock Up 2.7 %
XAUMF stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Goldmoney has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Goldmoney Company Profile
