Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 41,702 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 310.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

