Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.