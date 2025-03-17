Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 79.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 323.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL opened at $36.17 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

