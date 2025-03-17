Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

