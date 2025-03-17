Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,856,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $53.87 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

