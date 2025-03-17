Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 2,263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.1 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 8.2 %
OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.