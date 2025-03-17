Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 2,263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

