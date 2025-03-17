Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

GYRE traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. 75,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,054 shares of company stock valued at $431,157. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GYRE Free Report ) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

