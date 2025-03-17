Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,062,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Up 68.9 %

HMCTF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

