Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,062,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Up 68.9 %
HMCTF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hainan Meilan International Airport
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.