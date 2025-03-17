Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.