Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

