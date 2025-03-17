Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $99.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

