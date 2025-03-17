Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 413,979 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,769,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 156,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 152,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

