Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,587 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $28.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

