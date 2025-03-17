Harbour Investments Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,474,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,211,000 after buying an additional 743,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

