Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,101 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

SYK stock opened at $369.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.60. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

