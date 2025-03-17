Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 497,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 219,709 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $33.83.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,536,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,155,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,410,000 after purchasing an additional 835,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 724,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610,790 shares in the last quarter.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

