Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 497,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 219,709 shares.The stock last traded at $33.86 and had previously closed at $33.83.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.
