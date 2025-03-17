IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.7% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

UJAN stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

