IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,755 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

