Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases 159 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hill purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,176.60 ($1,520.94).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.59). 312,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 748.50. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 648.50 ($8.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 868 ($11.22). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

