Insider Buying: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Acquires 6,810 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Friedman bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $14,982.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,558 shares in the company, valued at $808,627.60. The trade was a 1.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 294,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,006. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.