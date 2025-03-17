Insider Buying: XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) COO Acquires 1,880 Shares of Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

