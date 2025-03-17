Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,417,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,659,023. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,212 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,211,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

