Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE CVNA traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
