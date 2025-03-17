Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CVNA traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

