Insider Selling: Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Sells 299,898 Shares of Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.71), for a total value of £629,785.80 ($814,097.47).

Man Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Man Group stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Man Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.87 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.23 ($3.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.51) to GBX 272 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.17 ($3.76).

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

