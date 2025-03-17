Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TDG stock traded up $11.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,358.40. The stock had a trading volume of 190,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.