IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.34). 419,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,003,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.50 ($4.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital raised IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 361.71.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts forecast that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott purchased 301 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.63 ($1,419.18). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,457.20). Insiders have bought a total of 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,116 over the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

