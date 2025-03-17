Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 574,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $11,360,865.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,470,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,885,851.70. This represents a 30.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.