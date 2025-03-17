International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.