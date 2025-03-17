International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 745,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 105,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

