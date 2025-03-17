International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average session volume of 110,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.