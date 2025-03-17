Investors Buy Large Volume of HUYA Call Options (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 733% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

HUYA Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.53. 1,909,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in HUYA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

