IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Buys A$7,373,361.06 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPXGet Free Report) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima purchased 2,318,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.18 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,373,361.06 ($4,666,684.22).

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

