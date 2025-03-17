iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 79,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 119,903 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.63.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.