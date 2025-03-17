iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 32,465 shares.The stock last traded at $74.43 and had previously closed at $73.76.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.83 million, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

