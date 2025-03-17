iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 57,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.