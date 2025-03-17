iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 520683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.