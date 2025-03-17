iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 104990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

