iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $94.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

