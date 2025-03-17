Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 953,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 13th total of 636,700 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 163,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

