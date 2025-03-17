Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 171,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $165.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.61. Joint has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Joint by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Joint by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joint by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

