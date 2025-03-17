Kendra Banks Purchases 1,463 Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Kendra Banks purchased 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$20.09 ($12.72) per share, with a total value of A$29,391.67 ($18,602.32).

Brambles Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.