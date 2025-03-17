Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,766,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,732,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 202,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

GE opened at $197.39 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.