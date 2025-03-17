Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $188,280.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,222,487.86. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 352,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

