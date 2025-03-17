Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $63,692.16 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $63,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,871.68. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. 3,779,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,853. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 86,567 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.
