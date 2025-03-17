Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Massimo Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Massimo Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.77. 4,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,643. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. Massimo Group has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
About Massimo Group
